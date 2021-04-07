Idaho’s Really, Really Small Towns Reviewed

Idaho is just the 14th largest state by land mass but its meandering boundaries and lengthy panhandle provide for a variety of lifestyles. From urban, suburban, small town and isolated living. I’ve come across this list before from Only in Your State. The website is tracking Idaho’s smallest towns. Since some of the original pictures were taken, there have been some changes. A friend tells me Clayton’s population is no longer above 25 and has dwindled to seven!

I’ve actually visited several of the places on the list. I think most are on my retirement thoughts.

Castleford made the list and not simply because of the famed Balanced Rock. The writer explains it has a small but stellar school system. I’ve actually visited several of the places on the list. I think most are on my retirement thoughts. People think you need to be near stores and services. I’ve got friends who live in isolation in the mountains. Once or twice a month they drive to Twin Falls for supplies at Costco or even some specialty shops. They load the box in the truck and then after lunch go home.

I saw another one of these lists last weekend. The writer was recommending the best small towns in Idaho. I had been to most of those. You might need a seven-figure income for most of the places on the list. Somehow, Kimberly, Rupert and Hagerman never make the list of best small places. All are on my short tab. Can you walk to the Post Office? Enough said!

A walk before sunset, few emergency sirens and you know the names of at least a dozen neighbors. It’s how I remember life as a kid. You don’t need much else.