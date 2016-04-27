If You Are Unemployed In Idaho, Go To Hawaii

We are fortunate to live in a part of Idaho where there is job growth. But, just because there's job growth doesn't mean there's a job you would like or are qualified to do. If you're unemployed in Idaho, you might want to think about going to Hawaii. Seriously.

The Matador Network is reporting that Hawaii is so desperate for teachers, they are taking applications from everywhere and they don't even require that you have a teaching certificate. According to this report, average pay for an educator in Hawaii is around $54,000.

If this sounds like something you would be interested in, you can apply here. Here's the description of what jobs are open directly from the Hawaii Department of Education website.

The Department of Education employs about 13,000 teachers, librarians and counselors, and an additional 12,000 educational officers, civil service and support personnel. We seek talented, skilled, credentialed and enthusiastic employees who will help deliver on the promise of the Department's Strategic Plan. There are job opportunities on the main populated islands: Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kauai. For teachers, the greatest demand occurs on the neighbor islands and in the more rural areas of Oahu, away from Honolulu.