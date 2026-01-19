I guess up to 14 people could miss work. There’s a call from some liberal outfits in Idaho for a general strike on Friday. I guess they plan to call in sick if they have one. The organizer is demanding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) leave Idaho! Okay, if ICE is operating in my area, they aren’t operating much. A flyer making the rounds says, “No School, No Work, No Purchases! No Money for Oppression!” The second one should be easy for this crowd. It’s one four-letter word they don’t know. The event amuses Conservative State Representative Heather Scott.



Media Will Sell it as a Growing Fad

The remnants of mainstream media will try to give the impression that this is a major uprising in Idaho. So why don’t we have more liberals in government? There are 15 Democrats in the state Legislature, out of 105. Republicans hold 85 percent of all elected offices in the state. But, hey, angle the camera just right, and you can give the impression of a massive turnout.

Another common trick is for college professors to encourage students to cut class (like that takes a lot of effort!) Many of those kids are being underwritten by aid programs cobbled from your tax dollars. I guess you could say that you’re funding the turnout.

This is a Blip on the Winter Timeline

More than two million people live in Idaho. Illegal aliens and liberals are both microscopic minorities in the count. The rest of us would be happy if both groups self-deported. Hey, hey, ho, ho, Idaho liberals have got to go!

Funny, they claim there won’t be any purchases, but if we could track it, you would probably see a spike in marijuana sales.