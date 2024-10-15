These Three Hypocrites Serve in the Idaho legislature

Would it shock you that some Idaho Legislators who voted against ranked-choice voting now support it? Last year! The bill was HB 179. In the House, Representatives Greg Lanting and Chenele Dixon supported the ban. In the Senate, Linda Hartgen was also opposed to ranked-choice voting. It appears the three now support the idea in the form of Proposition 1. What changed? They all lost primaries to Republican challengers.

Last week one prominent Republican told me he was disappointed by Dixon and Hartgen, but said he wasn’t surprised by Lanting’s position, saying, “Lanting is a liberal”. I guess that backs up claims that he’s a Republican in name only or a RINO for short.

Governor Brad Little signed the bill into law on March 24, 2023. It stated:

No county elections office shall 3us ranked choice voting or instant runoff voting to conduct an election or nomination of any candidate in this state for any local government, statewide, or federal elective office.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

There was more, but you get the idea. Now the sore losers somehow believe they can regain their seats by changing the rules. It makes you ask why you ever voted for any of these people in the first place because it reflects poorly on their character.

They shouldn’t ever be returned to positions of power. The flip-flop is astounding. Some people are intoxicated by a sliver of power, and then can’t find their way to an addiction meeting.

There was a time when I voted for some of these people. It’s going to be a cold day in hell if I’m ever faced with that choice again.

Get our free mobile app