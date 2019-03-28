Increased Avalanche Danger for Wood River Area

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-There is an elevated danger for avalanches in the Wood River Valley, especially in low elevations today.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center in Ketchum says the danger level is "considerable" in low elevations because of above freezing temperatures, wet snowfall, and rain creating a soggy snowpack. The center recommends people walking in slushy snow to stay off steep slopes.

Yesterday, a small avalanche blocked part of Highway 75 just north of Ketchum at Lake Creek Dr at around 3 p.m. that created minor traffic disruptions.

Sawtooth Avalanche Center

More snow was expected to fall in the mountains with as much as six inches above 7,000 feet. Drivers were advised to use caution and be prepared for winter traveling conditions.

Avalanches are not uncommon in the area with several impacting residential areas this winter and closing major roads. Two homes were damaged last month by an avalanche and Highway 75 was closed several times because of an avalanche.