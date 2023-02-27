Ingenious Redneck Way To Plow Snow In Idaho

Plows are expensive, pallets are cheap, and snow does not remove itself.



Seriously - I went online to buy a plow for my truck and they are crazy expensive. The pallet on the other hand came free with some roofing material I bought last year. After the snow we got recently, I really needed to clear my driveway. The problem I have is that my driveway is really big and gravel so I can't just shovel it. Plus, I'm too lazy for that.

Can A Pallet Be Used As A Personal Snowplow

My son was enjoying his snowy day and looking bored so I asked him to come up with a way to clear the snow. I thought it would just be a time waster to keep him occupied, but his idea to put a pallet on the front of the truck intrigued me enough to actually try it. Surprisingly it worked!

FYI - this event happened back in 2017 during the Snowpocalypse, that's why there's more than a few inches of snow.

Not surprisingly though, the pallet was destroyed after I finished the job. Luckily I have an old bedroom door in the garage I can try out next time it snows.

