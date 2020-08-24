Inspection on Perrine Bridge Will Limit Traffic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Routine inspections of the Perrine Bridge will create some traffic delays for nighttime travelers in the next two nights.

The city of Twin Falls announced Idaho Transportation Department will be inspecting the bridge Monday night (Aug. 24) and Tuesday night (Aug. 25) that will create single lane closures. ITD has scheduled the work between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night to lessen the impact on traffic. People using the bridge during that time may encounter some delay and may want to consider another way to their destination.

If you do travel over the bridge at the time watch for work crews and equipment. Two other lane closures will happen on Wednesday, August 6, that will reduce traffic down to one lane for about 15 minutes in the morning and in the afternoon.