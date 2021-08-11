Investigation Ongoing Into Twin Falls County Service Disruption

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County has informed federal investigators and is working with specialists to determine the source of a disruption in their internet and phone systems. The Twin Falls County Commission said in a brief update late Monday that federal law enforcement had been notified while the county is working with third-party forensic specialists to "evaluate the nature and scope of this event."

Sunday evening the county issued a statement regarding the disruption in their internet and phone systems that began on Saturday. Most business with any county offices had been impacted Monday by the extensive technical issues. Some of the services impacted included the clerk's ability to issue marriage licenses. The investigation is trying to determine the source of the problem and restore the system.