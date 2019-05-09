Is Idaho Ready For a Christian Great Awakening?

Maybe we’re not ready for the next Great Awakening. Perhaps a mini-awakening is coming. The hosts of Pastors Roundtable on KLIX have created quite a stir in the Magic Valley. They preach the old-time religion.

We see reports about fewer Americans believing in neither God nor God as He’s known biblically. Maybe it’s because faith has been so radically watered down in hopes of appealing to modern people. In contrast, I’ve seen stories where churches adopting a much more traditional approach see pews filling out.

In the latest Roundtable episode, Pastors Paul Thompson and Chris Folkerts began a discussion of the Ten Commandments. Logically opening with Number One!

For people who haven’t yet heard the program, I’ve posted a video below. If you do listen but have friends who don’t have the opportunity, please share the video. Southern Idaho, the Northwest and America may be longing for traditional values. The program airs at 9 o’clock, Thursday mornings (Mountain Time) on Newsradio 1310, KLIX.