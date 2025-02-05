Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies made a major drug seizure and it could be among the last.

You may believe I’m a little too hopeful, but for six decades we’ve seen billions of dollars spent to stop the flow and without many great results.

President Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, basically issued a declaration of war against the cartels He told Fox News that if the criminals step up violence, they may find themselves up against the strongest military on the planet.

Previous efforts to stop the flow of drugs have involved monitoring banking, and seizures. The cartels simply flooded the zone with products, and regular Americans were questioned about personal banking. Did you ever try and transfer money to a friend or relative?

Some in government may enjoy intimidating innocent neighbors, but it shreds the bonds of trust. Meanwhile, fentanyl took 200,000 lives last year.

A secure border and eventually the obliteration of the drug gangs could be a game changer. Too many previous administrations and Congress preferred spending gobs of money and talking the problem to the point of nausea.

Our deputies, police,e, and troopers could certainly fill their time with other matters, and a lot of lives could continue.

By the way, a local business owner wrote me this week and shared a story from a client. Several Hispanic neighbors packed up and moved after the election. I’d like to reiterate that not everyone with a Spanish-sounding name is here illegally, and even the majority of people who crossed the border illegally are nice people. The departures may be unrelated to the election, but some people may have decided they weren’t going to wait and see if President Trump was bluffing.

