Is There a Christmas Tree Shortage in Idaho This Year?



If you buy your Christmas tree, it might be a good idea to get yours early.

Insiders claim that there is a Christmas tree shortage , similar to last year on a national level. During the recession there was an overabundance of trees. Growers adjusted their crop size, leading to a shortage over the last couple of years.

This video from Lloyd Family Christmas Trees seems to agree that Idaho is experiencing the same trend.

It looks like you'll be well served by getting your trees early. And if you are used to getting trees that are over nine feet tall, you might have a hard time finding them.