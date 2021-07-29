Is This a Proper Use of Your Twin Falls, ID Tax Dollars?

I believe the first bit of advice is don’t go. If you don’t approve of this sort of thing, stay away. Which is more easily said than done. A lot of people drive by Twin Falls City Park to get to and from work and to and from stores. So, you may see the show. If your kids are along for the ride it may take some explanation.

We now have two standards in the Magic Valley. One is the traditional and the other is the one promoted by the library, some empty mainline churches and mainstream media.

Meanwhile, who approved the electronic promotion on a city owned billboard? I can tell you, there were some contentious discussions among city council members about even paying for a share of the duplicate Perrine Bridge on Shoshone Street. Some of your tax dollars funded the replica and now fund the promotion of what many see as debauchery. What qualifies as debauchery is a matter of current opinion. It varies by culture and it may have been fact when we once shared a consensus about community standards. Long, long in the past.

I believe the latter is sponsoring the event. It appeared that way Wednesday when there was a full page celebration at the start of section B. So-called journalists long ago appointed themselves arbiters of right and wrong. I worked in newsrooms and I wouldn't exactly label them as places of moral virtue. People routinely tossed co-workers under a bus if it could help advance a career.

Again, if you don’t like it, don’t go. Just like you can change the channel if you don’t like the radio show. Or skip reading something that makes you uncomfortable.

People may call me intolerant and I’m not in any way insulted. “Tolerance is not a Christian virtue,” are some powerful words uttered by a former Roman Catholic Archbishop of Philadelphia. Charles Chaput also served as a Bishop in Denver. I also don’t believe the men in dresses are in any way seeking my approval. I’m not seeking their praise and expect none. Call it an understanding. You don’t bother me and I won’t bother you.