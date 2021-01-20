Is This Idaho or Iowa?

Someone made the wrong choice. This arrived in my old fashioned snail mail on Tuesday. It was on my desk when I arrived Wednesday morning. It’s about National School Choice Week. Which I support. I had been attempting to book a guest from the organization since last weekend but nobody returned my messages. Possibly, someone at the national office in Washington, D.C. is embarrassed. By what? Take a close look at the flyer I found in the envelope. I had two people pick it up right away at the office this morning.

I emailed a picture of it to friends around the country. Some also found the mistake. And it’s a big one. Look at the upper left hand corner. There is a state map. It’s not Idaho!

It should tell us also someone made the wrong choice when it came to education.

It’s Iowa!

This is a common mistake among people unfamiliar with flyover country. It should tell us also someone made the wrong choice when it came to education.

One of my former office mates took a job at the radio stations several years ago. He drove across country from Massachusetts. He likely drove Route 80 across Iowa. I’ve done the same. It may have a couple of small hills and it doesn’t in any way resemble high desert, mountains or forests. Flatland and cornfields describes Iowa.

At some point after leaving Iowa he walked into a gas station. There was a map of the United States on a wall. Someone had decided to write the names of all the states on the map. They got Iowa right. Then the writer wrote it a second time over Idaho. Apparently, two Iowa’s didn’t appear unusual.

Hey, the Canadian Football League had two teams with the same name for decades. The Rough Riders and the Roughriders. I guess we’re West Iowa. Or Io-Wa.