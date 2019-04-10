ISP: Driver Dies in Crash After Pursuit

OROFINO, Idaho (KLIX)-Alcohol may be a factor in a single vehicle crash that killed a man after he refused to stop for police Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, 37-year-old Michael Gerten, of Nezperce, Idaho died from his injuries after missing a curve.

Gerten had been headed towards a road closure in a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup at a little before 2 p.m. when ISP attempted to stop him, but he did not stop. Police say they called off the pursuit because of bad weather and road conditions at the time. Gerten continued on Old State Highway 7 near Orofino and crashed.

Gerten was taken by paramedics to the Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino and then flown by air ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center were he died from his injuries. Idaho State Police said in a statement that alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash, it is under investigation.