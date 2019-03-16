WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Twin Falls woman was killed in an early morning crash when the driver of pickup fell asleep and crossed the center line north of Wendell Saturday.

According to Idaho State Police, Jessie Otton was killed when her 2001 Chevrolet Blazer was hit head-on by a 2009 Dodge 1500 pickup Truck at around 6:37 a.m. about two miles north of Wendell on State Highway 46. The driver of the truck, Daniel Cruz Ortiz, age 21, of Wendell was headed north and fell asleep, drifted across the center line and hit the Blazer.

ISP says a juvenile passenger in Otton's SUV was flown by air ambulance to Saint Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise. Everyone involved in the crash had been wearing seat belts. The highway was blocked about two and a half hours while ISP investigated and crews cleared the scene. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Wendell Fire Department, and Idaho Transportation Department help ISP with the crash.