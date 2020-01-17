At 2:35 p.m., police said I-84 was still closed from mile marker 22 all the way to the Utah border. However, the Idaho Transportation Department opened state highways 81 and 77.

At around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, the Idaho State Police said they were investigating multiple crashes between milepost 227 and 233 east of Burley on Interstate 84. At that time, they said the roads in Cassia County were slick and had reduced visibility because of blowing snow.

I-84 between milepost 222 and 269 in Oneida County was closed earlier today due to the multiple crashes reported. When they closed the portion of I-84, they also closed state highway 81 from milepost 0 to 14 in Cassia County and mileposts 8 to 15 on state highway 77 in Cassia County.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The accidents are in the area of the Yale Road exit and the Cotterel Port of Entry.