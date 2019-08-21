ISP: Two Deadly Highway Accidents In East Idaho

(KLIX)-Idaho State Police investigated two separate deadly crashes in eastern Idaho Tuesday night, one involving a motorcyclist the other an SUV.

At around 7:35 p.m. troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 near Rexburg that claimed the life of 31-year-old Grant Hunsaker, of Rigby.

ISP says Hunsaker had been driving a Chevrolet Equinox that went off the road and veered into the median hitting a cement pillar of an overpass; Hunsaker was not wearing a seat belt.

Later at around 8:05 p.m. ISP responded to a crash south of Firth on U.S. Highway 91 that killed a Blackfoot man on a motorcycle. 57-year-old Alan Bankhead had been ridding a Victory Cross Roads motorcycle behind a pickup truck driven by a juvenile attempting to make a left turn onto a county road and clipped the rear of the vehicle.

Bankhead was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he died. ISP said he had not been wearing a helmet.