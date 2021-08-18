It’s Been 2 Years Since Jerome Man Vanished On A Camping Trip

Craig Delroy Barnett has been missing for 2 years now. Last seen in Jerome on July 25h, 2019 he went to go camping and has not returned or been seen since. Barnett was an outdoorsmen who did not actually tell anyone exactly where he was camping. The family is still looking for answers.

Craig Barnett took his truck out for a camping trip and there was a good chance this he was wearing camouflage making it more difficult for him to be seen. Barnett's vehicle was found in a grove of trees eat of road 232 north of Lava Spring and the North Fork of Shoshone Creek according to records.

Those who were looking for him were hopeful that he would be within a mile of where the truck was found but there was no sign of the missing man. He vanished and his family is still looking for answers.

Idaho Cold Cases shared the information on their Facebook page and asks that anyone who hunts, hikes, camps or anything in the area to keep an eye out for any signs of him or signs that he may have been there at that time. After 2 years it is hard to be hopeful but even if the outcome isn't a positive one, the family could get some closure.

This is such a sad story. If you go hunting or camping alone it may be a good idea to let people know exactly where you are going to be just in case something happens and you can't make it home.

Idaho Missing

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.