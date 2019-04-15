I believe Janice McGeachin is honest. When she was mulling over a congressional run a few years ago I spoke with her about her decision to stand down. She still had kids at home and life between Washington and Idaho isn’t an easy one with a family.

One afternoon I dropped by the restaurant McGeachin owns in Idaho Falls and she told me she was considering entering the upcoming primary for Lt. Governor. She won a 5-way race and the General Election was simply an exercise in Republican state dominance.

I listened to all the candidates during primary season and would describe them all as reliably Republican, although. McGeachin also attracts the disaffected GOP voters who don’t trust party leaders, which is why many in leadership don’t like her. The thing is, she isn’t a radical. There was nothing in her time in the legislature to paint her as an insurrectionist. A good description is she is a bridge candidate.

It’s because she doesn’t fear news media. When she was photographed with members of 3% Idaho I wasn’t angered by the picture. My concern was how media working with fellow travelers and the establishment would use the image against her in 2022. Then I heard her defense Saturday.

The Lt. Governor keynoted the Jerome Lincoln Day event. In her remarks she explained she and Governor Little get their pictures taken with all manner of Idahoans. Recently, he was featured with a democratic socialist. She explained it’s what they do but there wasn’t any media handwringing about the picture of the Marxist.

Why? My explanation is media looks at socialists and sees kindred spirits. Media looks at patriots and shrivels.

I think it’s time any Republicans kowtowing to news slugs realize it doesn’t work. Media, in the words of Steve Bannon, is the Republican opposition. The party rank and file understand the relationship. Telling the fellow travelers to “stuff-it” can only enhance your credibility with voters. The papers will all be gone by the next election cycle and aside from telling you ice is slippery and snow is deadly, TV is giggles and fearmongering. Planning on reaching voters? Try radio.