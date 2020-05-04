Jerome County Begins Soft Opening

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Jerome County services will be available this week as it begins a soft opening with a limited number of people allowed inside buildings. The Jerome County Office of Emergency Management announced the county will monitor local information on the status of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to be sure it can respond to a surge in cases if the situation arises as the number of business opened up on Friday.

Emergency Management Director Tanya Stitt said there was an obvious uptick in activity during the weekend in Jerome, especially at Walmart and people moving about. But, she said it is important for people to maintain social distancing guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19. She said her office reviews numbers regularly and updates the Jerome County Commissioners with information. Last week the commissioners released this statement: “COVID-19 has impacted our rural community, and we recognize that reopening is a complex process that must take into account a variety of factors including coordination with Federal, State guidelines, and Orders. We are working with our Emergency Management Office to prepare a thoughtful, cohesive, and timely plan. The health of our Jerome County citizens and the preservation of our rural healthcare assets are of highest priority.”

A limited number of people will be allowed withing Jerome County buildings to maintain social distancing guidelines. The county also asks citizens to only bring the people that need to do business inside. Workers will continue to wear face masks, wash their hands frequently, and practice social distancing. The county is encouraging people to use the online services available, even as offices begin to open up. You can go to the Jerome County website for a list of services.