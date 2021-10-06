JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A late September traffic stop on Interstate 84 resulted in two Maryland men facing multiple drug charges when Idaho troopers allegedly found a car trunk full of marijuana. Both preliminary hearings for 57-year-old Clifton Tracey and 25-year-old Austin Tracey, father and son, were postponed this week in Jerome. Both were charged by Idaho State Police after a traffic stop for insufficient use of a turn signal on Interstate 84 on September 23.

The ISP trooper alleges in the charging affidavit that he could smell marijuana coming from the car when he spoke to the driver, Clifton, and the passenger, Austin. The driver told the officer they were coming from California following a funeral. The two men were separated and asked more questions about their trip, which were inconsistent with each other, according to the arresting trooper. The vehicle was searched with help from another trooper and allegedly found 110.7 pounds of raw marijuana that filled the whole truck of the sedan. Officers also said they found other drug-related items, such as psilocybin mushrooms, THC wax, edible THC gummies, a sheet of LSD, drug paraphernalia, and nearly $69,0000 in cash.

Troopers booked the two men on the following charges:

Austin Tracey

-felony trafficking marijuana over 25 pounds

-felony possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms

-felony (3counts) of possession with intent to deliver marijuana

-felony illegal drug tax stamp violation

Clifton Tracey

-felony trafficking marijuana over 25 pounds

-felony possession of LSD

-felony (3counts) possession with intent to deliver marijuana

-felony illegal drug tax stamp violation.

