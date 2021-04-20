UPDATE: South Hills Middle School on Soft Lockdown

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-UPDATE: Parents with children at South Hills Middle School were told the school was under a soft lockdown late Tuesday morning at the request of Twin Falls Police. The lockdown was lifted later in the day.

In a message sent to parents at around 11:30 a.m. the school informed parents the Twin Falls Police Department had officers on campus because of an ongoing investigation and suggested it be put on a soft lockdown. Students are allowed to go about their usual business, but must stay inside and if parents want to pick up their child they need to call the officer beforehand.

At around 2:30 p.m. parents were told that police had gotten a tip about a potential threat made on social media. After further investigation it was determined that the threat was unfounded.

School activities for the remainder of the school day will be held inside as a precaution.

Get our free mobile app