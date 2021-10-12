Jerome Idaho Teen Missing Since Oct 4

A Jerome teenager was recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Matthew Raymond Booth?

The Jerome Police Department has asked the public for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Matthew Raymond Booth. Booth was reported missing on October 4, 2021. His profile is on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

Booth has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6'0", and weighs 140 pounds. He has a tattoo of a truck on his lower right arm.

If you have any information on Matthew Raymond Booth's current whereabouts, please contact the Jerome Police Department, at 208-324-4328.

