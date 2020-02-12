Jerome Man Charged for Fatal December Crash

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter for a crash in late December that killed one person in Jerome County.

According to court documents filed on Jan. 31, Miguel Molina Rodriguez is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter and one count of aggravated driving under the influence for the Dec. 22 head-on crash that killed 42-year-old Luis Ibarra Armenta, of Mexico.

According to Idaho State Police, Molina Rodriguez was driving an older Toyota pickup on West Road in Jerome County at around 5:39 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit Ibarra Armenta's Mazda sedan. Ibarra Armenta was died from his injuries and Molina Rodriguez was flown to an eastern Idaho medical center.

According to charging documents Molina Rodriguez's allegedly had been drinking the evening before and blood test results came back over the legal limit of .08. The accused was arraigned late last week in Jerome County.