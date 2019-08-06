Jerome Police Say Man Has Been Missing for Several Days

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome Police Department has asked the public to keep an eye out for a man driving a teal Ford truck that hasn't been seen in several days.

Police shared images of Craig Barnett who is listed on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse, he has been missing for more than a week. He was driving a teal 1977 Ford F150 XLT pickup truck and may have gone into area mountains. According to the Clearinghouse he has a tattoo of a lizard on his right thigh and a mole on his right cheek. He is about 5'7", 180 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The pickup license plate is Idaho 1BX0162. He was last seen on July 25 and hasn't been heard from since. Jerome Police Department ask that you call them if you know anything about Barnett at 208-324-4328.

Image credit: Idaho State Police

