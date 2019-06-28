LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome woman and two young people were hospitalized after the pickup they were in crashed east of Lava Hot Springs in eastern Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 3:43 p.m. Lucretia Thomas, 77, was driving a small Dodge pickup on U.S. Highway 30 about four miles from Lava Hot Springs when she went off the road, overcorrected and went across the highway and hit an embankment.

ISP says Thomas and a juvenile passenger in the pickup were not wearing a seat belt, another juvenile passenger did have their seat belt. Everyone was taken to the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Part of the Highway was blocked for roughly an hour.