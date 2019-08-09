Jim Risch Sees Victory Over China In Trade War

One of our U.S. Senators has a major role in Chinese trade negotiations. Jim Risch is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. We should also note, our other Senator has a role in talks because of his similar role on the Committee on Banking and Finance (Mike Crapo). This is because China appears to be manipulating its currency.

Risch spent some time with us on Newsradio 1310, KLIX. During a conversation on Magic Valley This Morning he said he believes the Chinese will eventually come around, although. It may not be soon. The Chinese may wait through the 2020 Election.

Remember, the Chinese government doesn’t have election pressure and public opinion can be a crime in that country!

He does believe China is on the same page with the United States when it comes to a nuclear armed North Korea. As he explains it, North Korea is no longer a client state of the Chinese Communist Party. The Senator tells us Kim Jong Un struck out on his own and has greatly aggravated the Chinese.

As for Idaho’s agriculture industry suffering during the “trade war” Risch insists it’s a story greatly exaggerated by media. Which, you may have noticed, isn’t friendly to Republicans and the President. One conservative columnist has even gone so far as to suggest mainstream media is siding with the Chinese. To spite the President.

Risch reminds us the Chinese are accused of stealing intellectual property from Idaho’s Micron Technologies. The theft has a direct impact on jobs in the state.