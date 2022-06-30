If you have never dreamed about being in a band, have you even lived yet? I played in bands from Middle School until my first child was born. I still imagine what would have happened if I stuck with any of the bands I was part of. Of course, we would have been the best band...at least in my imagination.

If you play an instrument, there are options out there for you depending on the instrument you play and the style of music you want to play. The Twin Falls Municipal Band performs every Thursday night in the Twin Falls City Park at the amphitheater. If you play a symphonic instrument, that might be the path for you.

If rocking out in a smaller band is more your avenue, then you need to check out these musicians in Twin Falls looking for fellow bandmates. I found these ads on the Twin Falls Craigslist, so you can get all the details and contact them if you are interested.

Drummer Looking To Jam:

Lead Guitarist/Backup Singer Needed:

Bass Player Needed:

If you already have a partial band and are in just need of one more member to complete your group, you could post in the musician's section of Craigslist and maybe find your next jam buddy. Just remember us when you get famous.

Bands With No Original Members Not everybody can be U2.