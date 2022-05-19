Wildflower Hikes, Bands & BBQ At June Festival East Of Twin Falls

There's only one festival this year in southern Idaho that includes mountain hikes among wildflowers, live music, local vendors, and tasty barbeque. The June event is taking place 120 miles east of Twin Falls at the Pebble Creek Ski Area in Inkom, Idaho.

For Gem State fans of music, good food, and the outdoors, details of the 2022 Pebble Creek Wildflower & Music Festival have been announced. It's a fundraising festival held annually that offers nature walks, vendors, live music, and handcrafted items from locals for sale.

June 18, from 1:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., this year's festival will take place at an alpine ski area east of Pocatello, in the beautiful Caribou National Forest. During the winter months, this region of southeastern Idaho offers more than 50 ski trails spanning 1,100 acres, at an elevation of 6,300 feet. Once the warmer weather arrives, it's a popular hiking area that offers stunning beauty in the form of a variety of floral blooms.

Tickets to the 2022 Pebble Creek Wildflower & Music Festival are $10 in advance, or $15 the day of. Early tickets can be purchased at a few area businesses, such as Pocatello Power Sports. Funds raised from the event go directly to the mountain's ski patrol efforts.

A resort chair lift will be operating during the festival for those that wish to take the wildflower hike. Kids under the age of five will not be permitted on the lift, according to the event's website. Multiple Idaho bands will perform on stage from 3:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

If you would like to get information on being a vendor at the event, email contactus@pebblecreekskiarea.com.

