Join the Fun in ’21 at the Jerome County Fair This Week

It is fair and rodeo season in Southern Idaho. A few of our rodeo stories recently made national news, and we've only just begun. The Twin Falls County Fair starts in less than a month, the Cassia County Fair is next week, and the Jerome County Fair and Rodeo started on Monday. All of these fairs offer the opportunity to get outdoors and have a lot of fun.

2021 Jerome County Fair and Rodeo Schedule

The Jerome County Fair and Rodeo started on Monday, August 9th and runs through Saturday, the 14th. The parade happens today starting at 4 PM and will run down Main Street. The carnival fun happens Wednesday through Friday 4 PM to midnight, and on Saturday from 2 PM to midnight. Discount passes can be bouht online in advance for the carnival rides. There is PRCA Rodeo action planned for tonight and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday) beginning at 7:30 at the DePew Arena.

The big musical guests this year include Spandex Nation on Thursday and Ian Munsick on Friday. Both concerts are at 7:30 PM.

The fair wraps up on Saturday night by getting dirty in the arena with the Knockout Mud Drags. You can see all the scheduled events, including the free events and performances, on the Jerome County Fair website.

