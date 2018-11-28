Juvenile and Woman Die After Mid-November Crash Near Shoshone

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police announced the deaths of two people, one of them a juvenile, after a head-on crash earlier this month near Shoshone. On Tuesday, ISP said that the juvenile driver had died from his injuries while the other driver involved, 74-year-old Janice Edmunds, died on Sunday. On Friday, November 16, ISP and emergency responders were called out to a head-on crash on State Highway 26 after a Ford Ranger attempted to pass a semi and hit a Ford SUV. The two drivers and a passenger is the SUV were flown to area hospitals. ISP typically does not identify minor drivers.