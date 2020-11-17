TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A juvenile was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on Addison Avenue west of Twin Falls a week ago.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened November 9, at around 9:14 p.m. just west of Rock Creek on Addison Ave/U.S. Hwy 30. The sheriff's office said a 59-year-old driver was headed west in the right lane when the juvenile was struck; the juvenile had been standing in the lane and according to witnesses had been wearing dark clothing making the young person hard to see.

The juvenile was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley.