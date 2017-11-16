Juveniles Injured in Accidental Shooting in Eastern Idaho

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a juvenile in the backseat of a vehicle accidentally fired a handgun, shooting himself in the hand and the driver in the back. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the 16-year-old male driver and the juvenile shot in the hand with the .45-caliber gun on Sunday were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. Officials say a 14-year-old passenger also in the vehicle avoided injury. Authorities are continuing to investigate.