K9 Eros Counting Down Days To Retirement

The Shoshone Police Department made the announcement yesterday that their K9 officer Eros completed his final certification and has 15 months until he can retire.

K9 Eros has been with Shoshone Police Chief Austen Smith through travels to Boise, completed POST certifications together and has been his partner for years. The good news for both Eros and Chief Smith, they will stay together after Eros retires for lots of love and good food.

Even though he will be nearly impossible to replace, K9 Eros will need a doggo to replace him. The Shoshone Police Department said they will be putting on some events to try and raise money for another K9.

Reading the statement that Chief Smith put out made me get a little teary eyed I am not going to lie. These two have a super special bond and he said he hopes that the next 15 months goes by slowly. Even though Eros easily passed his certifications, Chief Smith said that he could see the wear and tear in his eye.

Bad guys, don't get me wrong, he hasn't lost a step and he will work hard the next 15 months to do what he does best. So no funny business.

I had the pleasure of petting and loving on K9 Eros and it is something I will never forget. I am so happy these two aren't going to part ways in his retirement.