Kayakers Rescued Below Shoshone Falls as Thunderstorms Hit Area

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several kayakers had to be rescued Wednesday evening after getting stuck at Shoshone Falls as thunderstorms moved into the area.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, volunteers with the Search and Rescue Team responded this afternoon to a report of a group of people that had gotten stuck at Shoshone Falls when they went under the falls. Heavy rain and wind didn't hinder rescuers as they ported an inflatable boat over Pillar Falls to get to the group at Shoshone Falls.

The group was picked up and taken back to Pillar Falls where they were then taken back to Centennial Park by jet boat, no one was injured. The sheriff's office says people should check the forecast before heading out on the water. The U.S. National Weather Service in Idaho issued a Red Flag Warning for all of southern Idaho for increased thunderstorm activity that could produce gusty winds 40 to 50 mph.