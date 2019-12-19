Kenny Chesney Is Coming To Boise Area And Salt Lake City

Kenny Chesney has announced that he will be making a stop in Nampa for his Chillaxification Tour in 2020.

Kenny Chesney will be at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Wednesday August 5th. Tickets are on sale now for lawn seating and assigned seating. Ticket prices range from $104 to $394 a piece.

Kenny Chesney will be with special guests Michael Franti and Spearhead. If for some reason you are a country music fan and don't know who Kenny Chesney is, his most current single on the radio is "Tip Of My Tongue".

Kenny Chesney has been part of the country music scene since about 1995 with songs like "Me & You". He also did a duet with Uncle Cracker "When The Sun Goes Down" which came out in 2004.