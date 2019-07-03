Ketchum Woman Thrown from Car in Two Vehicle Crash

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Ketchum woman is in intensive care following a two-vehicle crash that ejected her from her car Tuesday afternoon near Hailey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Aurelia Sproule, 63, had not been wearing a seat belt when a car hit the drivers side of her SUV and spun the car around, ejecting her.

Emergency crews responded to the crash within minutes just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Ohio Gulch and State Highway 75. The sheriff's office said investigators determined Sproule was trying to turn left onto the highway and pulled right in front of the other vehicle, a Nissan SUV driven by Lindy Brewer, 68 of Hailey.

Sproule was first taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center and then flown to St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. Brewer was wearing a seat belt and only sustained minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The highway was partially blocked for a little more than an hour.

The crash prompted a warning from the Blaine County Sheriff, “I would like to remind everyone to please drive safely and use caution on our roadways. This is a busy weekend for our community with high traffic volume,” stated Sheriff Steve Harkins. “Drive with patience, without distraction, wear your seatbelts, and obey all traffic laws. Let’s keep this weekend a safe and uneventful one for our first responders.”