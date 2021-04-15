Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Wells, Nevada

WELLS, Nevada (KLIX)-A Nevada woman was arrested and charged with first degree kidnapping following her arrest for allegedly taking a child that was not in her legal custody.

According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Dallas Barnett is being held in the Elko County Jail waiting to be taken back to Clark County. Barnett was found by deputies after they had been informed of a kidnapping in Las Vegas where a young child was taken from the custodial grandmother. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department believed Barnett was in the Wells, Nevada area.

Deputies were able to confirm Barnett was living in a motel in Wells and found her and the young child. The child, who Barnett is the non-custodial parent of, was handed over to protective custody.

