Kin Of Missing Challis Man Pleads For Help; Fearful Of Foul Play

Charles McBride; Photo by Mari Kelley McBride

The sister-in-law of a Challis man is trying to get help regarding his disappearance over two weeks ago. The man suffers from asthma, which requires him to have a rescue inhaler close by.

Mari Kelley McBride has sent emails to numerous media outlets this week seeking information about her family member, 24-year-old Charles Lawrence McBride. According to her email, he hasn't been seen since February 23, 2019. He may have recently traveled to Buhl from Challis.

The family of McBride believes the disappearance is suspicious.

"The family is very anxious. It appears there may have been foul play," said Mari McBride in the email.

McBride was reported missing on March 3, 2019. He had recently been working in the Morgan Creek area, according to details shared at missingpersonsofamerica.com.

Charles has numerous tattoos covering both arms, his right shoulder and right calf. He is described as white, with blonde hair and blue eyes. McBride is approximately 6'0", and weighs 200 pounds.

If you have any information about Charles Lawrence McBride, please contact the Custer County Sheriff's Office, at 208-879-2232.