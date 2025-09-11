Charlie Kirk died for having an opinion.

I've never pointed a gun at anyone, certainly not in anger. I don't ask others to break the law. There are people I don't like, and clearly, people with whom I disagree. Sometimes people chide me for name-calling, which is the stock-in-trade of talk radio. People don't have an issue until you pull up a nickname for someone they like. Otherwise, they're okay and often laugh.

The murder of Charlie Kirk is peculiar. There's a line about the Irish revolutionary Michael Collins. He was a man of violence early in his career, but died trying to remove guns from Irish politics.

Tell Me How Charlie Kirk Threatened Anyone?

Charlie Kirk was confrontational, but he was willing to have an open debate with the other side and did it with a smile.

How could anyone consider him a threat who had to be violently separated from his life?

The American left is out of control. Yes, there are mentally disturbed people who commit crimes, but among the sane, the ones who act out appear to be on the left. I'm not sure if this is going to be the spark for a modern civil war. I doubt it. Some people watched a woman bleed to death on a train in North Carolina. Most of us aren't people of violent or heroic action. We go through life with our heads down, hoping the predators don't see us.

But if Kirk's death (and he wouldn't want a violent response) leads to a bloodbath in this country, neither right nor left wins. Why not? Because even with the bluster, law enforcement and the military have more organized firepower. Notice I didn't say more, but better organized.

Expect an Arrest and Very Soon

For instance, the shooter went to extraordinary lengths to cover his tracks, but phone data and debit card use will leave a trail. A guy in the highlands of Idaho or the suburbs of Salt Lake City doesn't have the same resources.

There will be more than a few calls for civility, especially from people who want to control what you say. Meaning they want to control you. They'll talk about gun control, even when it looks to me like a guy with a knife could've attacked Charlie Kirk. To engage people, he traveled with a small security detail and was willing to risk his life.