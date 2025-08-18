We had a coworker who had a love of KitKat bars. One year, I was surprised when a survey insisted KitKat was Idaho’s favorite Halloween candy. I would’ve thought peanut butter cups, because everyone else at work grabs those first when candy is in the building. Reese’s long ago got on the holiday bandwagon, introducing all manner of shapes. Trees at Christmas, hearts for Valentine’s Day, and eggs for Easter.

Why Did a Popular Brand Drag Its Feet?

KitKat has a lot of flavors, but when it came to shapes, not quite as imaginative. That will change this Halloween.

While serious news deals with Ukraine, land use, and tariffs, people still need a respite. The seasons will soon change, and we’ll get a string of holidays that will allow us to let down our hair. Halloween is the first on the calendar. It hasn’t been a big deal for me for almost 55 years, but my daughter was thrilled to the day when she was little, and I like to see the smiles of the children even today.

More About Looks than Taste?

Candy has come a long way since I was first trick-or-treating when Lyndon Johnson was President. Circus Peanuts were about the most exotic thing you could find. Even candy corn was considered a good haul because it was only available for a limited time. Mostly, we chewed on hard candy and became well-known by our local dentist!

I haven’t been much of a candy eater since I was a kid, but on occasion will still sneak a miniature peanut butter cup. They’re best frozen, by the way.