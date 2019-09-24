TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Mother Nature caused crews to delay work on the Perrine Bridge, which was originally scheduled for today.

That also means that lane restrictions on the bridge also have been delayed.

The Idaho Transportation Department said in a statement that it has postponed planned work on the bridge until Wednesday morning due to windy conditions on Tuesday. The department said work on the bridge will begin about 8:15 a.m., when lane restrictions will be put in place as ITD moves heavy equipment from one of the structure to the other.

ITD previously said lane restrictions will be in place intermittently through October.

Crews will first work on the northbound lanes before moving to the southbound lanes. Closures of the right lane will alternate between north and southbound traffic as crews perform work in relation to that direction.

No full closures are anticipated to take place, ITD said

More than 32,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day. If you’re one of them, be aware of the upcoming lane restrictions and watch for work signs and crews. For the safety of motorists and the crew, the department urges drivers to slow down and follow signs as they travel through the work zone.

For updates and potential delays of the project, ITD reminds people to check the 511 traveler info website at 511.idaho.gov.