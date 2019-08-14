Lane Restrictions to Take Place Sunday on Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Lane restrictions will take place Sunday on the Perrine Bridge.

Drivers who use the bridge may encounter delays that day and, possibly, for a few days afterward, the Idaho Transportation Department said, as crews will be placing platforms underneath the bridge in preparation for upcoming special inspections.

The department said it is anticipated that southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane while an under-bridge inspection truck is used on the bridge.

Work is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.