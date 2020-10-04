UPDATE:

Twin Falls Police have released photos of a person they are trying to track down, if you have any information call them at 208-735-4357:

Twin Falls Police

The Twin Falls Police Department (TFPD) responded to a shooting on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at approximately 1:36 PM, in... Posted by Twin Falls Police Department on Sunday, October 4, 2020

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A large number of police have surrounded a mobile home park in west Twin Falls this evening attempting to locate a suspect involved in an earlier shooting.

According to Twin Falls Police Lt. Craig Stotts, officers were to the 200 block of Heyburn for a reported shooting. One man was flown by air ambulance to a Salt Lake City, Utah hospital in unknown condition.

The incident is an active investigation and Twin Falls Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call dispatch. Officers could be seen Sunday evening positioned in several locations around the mobile home park near the corner of Addison Ave and Washington St, including Shoup Ave and to the west near the Rock Creek Restaurant.