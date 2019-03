If you have never touched a ski or snowboard in your life and you have always wanted to try it out, you are in luck. This weekend you can do just that for FREE.

According to Pomerelle's Facebook Page this Saturday is a free learn to ski or snowboard day. Check in starts at 9 AM. You don't have to worry about equipment and it comes with a group lesson and a "Magic Carpet" ticket.

Make sure you make yourself a reservation to guarantee a spot.