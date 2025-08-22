When it comes to Idaho's Gang of Eight, we’ve gone from denial to accepting the lesser of two evils. After some minor blogger (who used my picture in a Copyright violation last week) accused me of being a RINO (Republican in Name Only), the same writer is now telling us that being in bed with the marijuana lobby is better than what we had before. Click on this link to see what I mean.

Wouldn’t it be easier for this so-called gang to say they don’t support the legalization of recreational marijuana? What am I talking about? An organization known as Young Americans for Liberty supports the legalization of drugs, gambling, and prostitution. It appears to have put money behind some members of our legislative delegation.

Mature People Know the Difference Between Right and Wrong

I’m a former member of the Libertarian Party. I was young in those days. Then I came to realize that speed limits and noise ordinances were good things, as I don’t live alone in the forest as a hermit.

I was a member of the party because it had some great ideas. It also had some I would define as crackpot! There’s a reason "conservative" and "libertarian" are separate words. People who try to confuse you about the definitions are being disingenuous.

For all the whining and attacks on my character from former friends, let me remind you, I haven’t changed. But then my political career isn’t being funded by the dope lobby. That’s the quandary. These people have been bankrolled to some extent by people who have some vastly different views on the major issues of our time.

Talk About Ignoring the Elephant in the Room!

Now they’re playing CYA and claiming martyrdom, and fundraising by besmirching old friends like Dorothy Moon and yours truly. I would say that some people have become what they claimed they weren’t, like the pigs in Animal Farm.

Weeks have passed, and not one of them has attempted to clear up where they stand, or if they would break from YAL if it funds an effort to legalize marijuana in Idaho. But they all continue to scream that other legislators are funded by the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry. Last I looked, IACI wasn’t promoting the use of dangerous drugs and behavior.