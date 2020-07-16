Lewiston Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old Lewiston man was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle.

According to Idaho State Police, at just before 6 p.m. Frank Beidler was headed west on U.S. Highway 12 on a 2005 Yamaha when he went left of center of the road and lost control. As the bike went into the southbound shoulder Beidler was thrown from the motorcycle and killed.

ISP said the man was not wearing a helmet. The crash investigation is ongoing.