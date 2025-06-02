I was at home over the weekend when a Facebook post about Idaho caught my attention.



Half an hour later, a friend at a radio station in Boise shared the same story, and I knew it was verified.

Liberal Media is Fuming

The people who appear the angriest about the change work in dying newsrooms. This link is an example, however. It’s behind a paywall, unlike what you read on this website.

You understand that many of these annual festivals can’t survive with outside money, and when it comes to relying on business partners, remember the people who manage firms have one main role. Their job is to maximize profits. I guess that many have realized that cozying up to the LGBTQ movement didn’t attract enough customers to offset those who walked away, possibly because the Pride movement represents a very small slice of Idaho’s population.

Marketers started learning a valuable lesson after the Bud Light debacle of a few years ago. The beer was the type of brand that working men drank on payday. I’m sure most had never heard of Dylan Mulvaney, but when the story broke, they found other options, and many were cheaper brands, anyway.

They Call You Mean-Spirited

News media and their liberal allies will call you intolerant, and scream about business decisions being mean-spirited, but consider many whiners in newsrooms will be on the beach this time next year because they didn’t understand that turning off customers is a bad business model.

I should also point out that I don’t know many intolerant people. If people want to wave a rainbow flag and march around in G-strings (and in our summer heat, I suppose it’s a relief), that’s a personal choice. But when someone attempts to coerce me into caring about a cause I've got no interest in, then I’ve reached my limit (when it comes to Bud Light, I think 27 was my limit).

The folks at Budweiser didn’t know their customers. Liberals and the media are making the same mistake.

