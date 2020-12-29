Lies Idahoans Tell Themselves
We have all done it, lied to ourselves or others to make things easier or because you are trying to make yourself feel better. Here are some lies I have heard Idahoans tell themselves, tell me, and lies I have been guilty of as well.
- 1
I won't buy another gun
Mhmmm, sure. There is no such thing as too many guns and if you find a gun you like, you're going to buy it. It's ok.
- 2
I will only be fishing a few hours
A few hours turns into the entire day, then it's too late to go back home so you stay the night and do it all over again the next day. Again, it's fine.
- 3
I only hunt to fill my freezer
Yea, and because it is a ton of fun and that deer rack looks great on the wall
- 4
These potholes will be fixed soon
Ok, let's be real, there are some seriously bad potholes and they probably won't get fixed any time soon. And if they do, they will just reform next winter.
- 5
It's just a quick drive...
Idahoans travel pretty far for recreation. Even in Twin Falls it is almost an hour to the South Hills, 2 hours to Boise and over an hour to a proper lake to fish. If we were talking commuting to work, sure, but for fun, not really.
- 6
Let's make a quick stop to Cabella's/Sportsman's
There is nothing quick when you stop in those stores. There is so many shiny things and fun stuff to look at you get lost in it pretty quickly. Before you know it, it's been 2 hours.
- 7
Huckleberry can be added to anything
Ok, this one may not be a lie. Huckleberry makes everything taste or smell better.
- 8
Sun Valley isn't really Idaho
Sun Valley is part of Idaho whether it is like the rest of the state or not. Plus it is beautiful up there.
- 9
We don't like people
Idahoans are some of the nicest people I have met. My neighbors brought me cookies for crying out loud.
- 10
We are full
Ok, technically we aren't full, but I am not sure this one is a lie either. We like our "small" large state the way it is.