Lightning Sparks Fires North of Hazelton

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) - Lightning caused a brush fire to spark north of Hazelton Sunday afternoon scorching several hundred acres.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, fire crews spent the evening and night working to contain two blazes that started after thunderstorms moved through the area; one called the Wilson Fire is about two miles northeast of Hazelton and has burned about 317 acres, the other is the Cinder Butte Fire five miles northeast of Hazelton that burned almost 40 acres.

The Cinder Butte Fire was contained Saturday night and is expected to be controlled by Sunday afternoon. The Wilson Fire is expected to be contained by Sunday evening and controlled by Monday night. Neither fire threatened any structures and were burning in mainly grass and brush.

Fire officials say cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity helped firefighters get the upper hand on the fires and slow their progression. A number of on the ground equipment and air support is being used to fight the fires.